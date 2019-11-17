Joe Pasquale to star in Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em at Nottingham Theatre Royal next year

Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em will hit the stage next year at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal in a production starring Joe Pasquale as Frank Spencer.

The production comes to the venue from March 10 to 14.

Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em enjoyed a popular tour of the UK last year and is back by popular demand in 2020.

Sarah Earnshaw is returning as his long-suffering wife Betty and Susie Blake his disapproving mother-in-law, Mrs Fisher.

The stage adaptation is by Guy Unsworth, based on the original hugely successful 1970s TV series by Raymond Allen.

Joe Pasquale said: “After 30 years in show business, this has been the role of a lifetime for me, so to be bringing it back again, this time to a wider audience, is a dream come true.

“Alongside Sarah Earnshaw’s brilliant Betty, the Spencers are hitting the road again, bigger and better than ever before”.

For more, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.

Photo credit: Scott Rylander