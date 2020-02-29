Join Jools Holland and co for their latest Nottingham Royal Concert Hall show in autumn

Get your tickets nice and early to see the latest appearance at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall by Jools Holland and his celebrated Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.

The talented performers will be joined by veteran pop favourite Leo Sayer for the show, taking place at the city centre venue on December 2.

Now in its 24th year, Jools and co’s autumn/winter tour has become something of a tradition for music lovers across the country.

The concert in Nottingham will feature dazzling long-term Rhythm and Blues Orchestra vocalist Ruby Turner, with her breathtaking gospel, soul, blues vocals and songs, written with Jools, as well as Louise Marshall, whose mellifluous voice illuminates all she sings. Also on the tour is original Squeeze member and musical powerhouse Gilson Lavis on drums.

Leo Sayer’s first seven hit singles in the United Kingdom all reached the Top 10, a phenomenal run of success.

A prolific songwriter, he is responsible for writing songs such as When I Need You, You Make Me Feel Like Dancing, Thunder In My Heart and many other hits that have been covered by music artists from all over the world.

Tickets now on sale for what will be an eagerly-awaited performance. For more on how you can get hold of them, you can call the box office at the Royal Centre on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

