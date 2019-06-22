Kimberley comedy performer tackles football agents in new web series

An up-and-coming comedy performer from Kimberley has just kicked off a new web series about the funny side of football agents.

Kyle Eaton, aged 32, is hoping that Off the Wall will help earn him a transfer to comedy’s premier league, following his previous success with YouTube series The Age of Enlightenment.

Kyle said: “The feedback we got from Enlightenment suggested broadcasters aren’t looking for sketch shows at the moment.

“Our aim is to work in television, so we’ve developed something like a short form sitcom.

Written and produced with partners Ben Kent and Darryl Sidney, the nine episode series debuted online last week to coincide with the summer football break when transfer speculation heats up.

Kyle said: “There isn’t much comedy about football, and agents are an angle with a lot of scope for humour.

“They’re the people who are always putting out fires behind the scenes.”

Kyle’s main experience of the game comes from regular trips to watch Ilkeston Town with his dad, but his comedy skills have been honed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

He said: “The other two lads are big fans of Arsenal and Manchester United, so they’ve got all the hardcore references covered.

“I try to be the one who makes sure it will be funny for people who don’t follow football too. The reaction has been really positive so far.”

To watch the series and get updates on new episodes, see fb.com/offtheballcomedy.