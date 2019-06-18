Lesley Joseph and Lisa Maxwell among the stars in Calendar Girls: The Musical at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal soon

Gary Barlow and Tim Firth’s musical comedy Calendar Girls: The Musical will be taking up residence at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from June 25 to July 6.

The show is based on the famous true story that spawned the film and the award-winning play.

The production will star Lesley Joseph (Dorien Green in Birds of a Feather) as Jessie, Sarah Jane Buckley (Blood Brothers and Kathy Barnes in Hollyoaks) as Annie, and Sue Devaney (seen in the new Russell T. Davies series Years and Years, Jane in Dinnerladies) as Cora.

Julia Hills (Doctor Kemp in Broadchurch, Annabelle Shrivener in The Archers) will play the role of Ruth, Judy Holt (Cold Feet, Scott & Bailey) will play Marie and Lisa Maxwell (panellist on Loose Women, Tracey Donovan in Hollyoaks, Samantha Nixon in The Bill) will play Celia.

The critically acclaimed and award-winning production played a six-month London season at the Phoenix Theatre in 2017, and, before that, this musical comedy played sold-out seasons in Leeds and Manchester.

Gary Barlow and Tim Firth grew up in the same village in the North of England and have been friends for 25 years. With Take That, Gary has written and co-written 14 number one singles, has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and is a six times Ivor Novello Award winner.

Tim has won the Olivier Award and UK Theatre Award for Best New Musical, and the British Comedy Awards Best Comedy Film for Calendar Girls.

The musical is inspired by the true story of a group of ladies, who decide to appear nude for a Women’s Institute calendar in order to raise funds to buy a settee for their local hospital, in memory of one of their husbands, and have to date raised almost £5million for Bloodwise.

This musical comedy shows life in their Yorkshire village, how it happened, the effect on husbands, sons and daughters, and how a group of ordinary ladies achieved something extraordinary.

Bloodwise, the UK’s specialist blood cancer charity, will continue to receive monies from this production.

For ticket details, call the box office on 0115 989 5555 or click here.

Cast selfie photo credit: Alastair Muir