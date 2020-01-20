More than 100 events to bring Eastwood community together in 2020

More than 100 community events are to be held in Eastwood and the rest of Broxtowe during 2020.

The aim of the events, which should appeal to all ages, is to bring the community together, says Broxtowe Borough Council.

They range from music, yoga and football to craft markets, kickboxing and knitting. Some events are pure entert ainment, while others are designed to be educational.

Residents will be able to find out full details in a special leaflet that is being delivered to homes and businesses over the next few weeks.

But the programme has already been given a rousing launch by Coun Milan Radulovic, the council leader.

He said: “We are very pleased to announce this programme of more than 100 events in the Broxtowe borough over the coming months.

“They have been organised with Lleisure, our leisure company, and town and parish councils across Broxtowe.

“There is something for everyone in the programme. Whether it’s getting back to nature, something to keep the kids entertained in the school holidays or just an opportunity to have some fun with friends.

“Sixteen events have already taken place and, throughout the leaflet, you will be able to find information on all the other planned events.”

One of the highlights of the programme will be special events to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day over the early May Bank Holiday, which has been moved to Friday, May 8.

These events will include a Freedom Parade in Eastwood when more than 150 soldiers and veterans will march through the town centre at 12 midday.

VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, marks the day towards the end of World War Two when fighting against Nazi Germany came to an end in Europe.

As well as the leaflet, residents are urged to look out for more events as they are added to the online calendar on the council’s website at www.broxtowe.gov.uk/wow .

Alternatively, they can sign up to the council’s Email Me service to receive weekly ‘What’s On’ e-mails.

Local community and voluntary groups can also add their own events to the online calendar by clicking on the ‘Publicise My Event’ button.