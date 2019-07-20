National Ice Centre to host Ice Pride Skate Party later this month in Nottingham

The National Ice Centre in Nottingham is hosting an Ice Pride Skate Party on Saturday, July 27.

Celebrating Nottinghamshire Pride, the Ice Pride Skate Party will combine the National Ice Centre’s popular UV paint and foam parties into an explosion of colour in a celebration of identity and love.

Prepare to get messy as cannons spray a rainbow of UV paint and foam onto the rink at the same time, while the in-house DJ plays brilliant tunes at the ultimate Nottingham Pride event.

Ice Pride will take place from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Colourful lights will be flashing to a soundtrack of club classics as the perfect parade after party playlist.

Music requests will also be taken so we can play your favourite tunes as you party with us.

Off the ice, a team of make-up artists will be ensuring you sparkle with a dedicated glitter station, while the Sub Zero café will be open and ready to serve their regular food and drink menu. The whole ice pad will also be decorated for the event, with rainbow flags galore.

Standard skating prices apply.

For further information, you can click here.

Tickets are limited and are available to pre-book now.

Tickets can also be purchased in person on the day at the National Ice Centre and Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Box Office.

