New download-only single for busy local punk legends Resistance 77

Local punk stalwarts Resistance 77 have released a new tongue-in-cheek single called Punk’s Not Dead But I’m Not Far Off.

The song - a tribute to all things punk rock and the Facebook page of the same name – is the band’s first attempt at a download-only single but has the backing of the Captain Oi label, which has released four of their past five albums, and Cherry Red Records.

With members either side of the Nottinghamshire/Derbyshire border, Resistance 77 have been growing their fanbase and playing energy-packed gigs since 1980.

Frontman Ian ‘Oddy’ Hodson said: “This single has been made available on download due to the amount of interest we received after playing Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas in 2018.

“We thought we would make the song more accessible to everyone, rather than just a CD or vinyl.

“The PNDBINFO Facebook group is a great way of bringing the ‘punk family’ together and we have made so many new friends from being involved in the group, especially our new American fan club!

“It’s a page that deals with all sorts from punk memorabilia to health matters, but does include a lot of satire and joking

“It has 18,000 members worldwide so we are hoping the song does well – our bass player Kieron says he hopes it gets us to number one in the charts – ha!

“We are in the process of filming a video to go with the song and are waiting to finish this at the Rebellion festival in Blackpool next month where members of the Facebook group will meet and be included in the filming,

Oddy added: “It’s our second release of the year as we recorded a song for a record label in Brazil to go on a compilation vinyl release called No Borders featuring two bands from England and two from Brazil.”

Nearing the 40th year of their career, Resistance 77 remain popular and in demand all over the world.

“After 39 years as a band we are still going as strong as ever and we have a hectic August,” said Oddy.

“We are playing Rebellion on August 1, which is our 19th consecutive year appearing at the festival.

“We then fly to Barcelona on August 15 to play the Beech Beer ‘n’ Chaos Festival, which is sold out, and then we go to San Francisco on August 29 to play Crash Fest.

“Next year sees our 40th anniversary as a punk band, so we’re building up for that and planning to release a new album with a mini-European tour as well as an American tour to coincide with a return to Crash Fest.

“What started as a hobby all those years ago is still a hobby, but it’s been a major part of our lives and we’ve been fortunate to play all over Europe and USA, meeting and making friends with lots of people.

“It has been really difficult to keep the band together with members coming and going, but we’re still here and there’s plenty more to come.”

The Punk’s Not Dead But I’m Not Far Off single is now available from ITunes, Spotify, Amazon, and other download platforms.

Further information on all things relating to Resistance 77 can be found on their Facebook page or you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.