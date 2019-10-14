Nottingham and Sheffield dates announced for Sir Cliff Richard’s The Great 80 Tour next year

Sir Cliff Richard is one of Britain’s all-time greatest hit makers and he has announced dates for next year at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall and Sheffield City Hall as part of a major 2020 tour.

He has staggeringly sold over 250 million albums worldwide, achieved 14 number one singles, and seven number one albums while also having huge success in films, musicals, and television shows that have all contributed to the legend that is Cliff Richard.

His The Great 80 Tour, a reference to his 80th birthday celebrations that will take place during 2020, will stop off next year at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 2 and Sheffield City Hall on October 4.

Tickets go on sale for the dates on Friday, October 25.

