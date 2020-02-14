Nottingham gig for guitar legend Wilko Johnson

Music fans will not want to miss a visit by star guitar player Wilko Johnson soon.

You can see the original Dr Feelgood guitarist in action at Nottingham’s Albert Hall on April 24.

The national treasure is famed for his blistering chop-chord strumming action (the ‘stab’, as he describes it), a technique inspired by his admiration of late Pirates guitarist Mick Green.

With this electrifying sound, trademark black-suited, scowling look and his characteristic strut, Wilko became one of the guitar heroes of the 1970s and beyond, not to mention one of rock ’n’ roll’s most extraordinary characters. He, alongside his original Feelgood bandmates, is also widely acknowledged as a forefather of punk on both sides of the Atlantic.

Special guest for this gig is ‘rock and roll's greatest failure’, two-hit wonder John Otway, himself a hugely popular live performer.

