Nottingham Motorpoint Arena date on Dua Lipa's new tour - and here's how to get tickets

Star performer Dua Lipa has announced her massive 2020 European Arena Tour, which now includes a stop-off at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday, May 30.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, February, with prices starting from £40.70. All prices listed include admin and facility fee. Hospitality packages are available.

Speaking about the new Future Nostalgia album, released in December, Dua explained: “What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine.

“I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.”

The lead track from the album Don’t Start Now is already a massive hit worldwide with over 170 million streams to date. Already an iTunes Global #1, the track is also Top 10 European Radio and climbing and Top 20 US Radio and climbing.

Her show stopping Award performances of ‘Don’t Start Now’ at The EMA’s, The AMA’s and The ARIA’s have also dazzled and delighted millions of viewers and fans everywhere.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

