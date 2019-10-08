Nottingham Rescue Rooms gig to promote Hugh Cornwell’s latest album

Hugh Cornwell, former frontman with The Stranglers turned successful solo performer, will be bringing his latest tour to Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on November 27.

To promote his latest album Monster, Hugh is hitting the road again.

He was singer and guitarist with The Stranglers until 1990 and was at the heart of the band’s massive success, which saw the punk favourites hit the charts repeatedly with songs such as No More Heroes, Peaches, Nice ‘n’ Sleazy, Golden Brown and many more.

At the gig, you can expect an opening set of prime solo songs, including some picks from Monster, followed by a storming set of those iconic Stranglers hits, sung and played by the man himself and his band.

For ticket information, you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more details.