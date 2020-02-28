Nottingham Royal Concert Hall performance soon for Susan Boyle

Britain’s Got Talent star Susan Boyle brings her first tour in four years to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on March 6.

The Ten Tour celebrates a decade since her iconic BGT audition catapulted her to global fame and a successful recording career.

Susan Boyle The TEN Tour will be a spectacular concert, featuring her greatest hits and some incredible new genres of music in an honest and intimate show that will inspire and delight her myriad fans.

It will be sure to leave you in awe, just as she did ten years ago.

Susan said: “I’m thrilled to be coming back on tour after four years and starting in Scotland, one of the best audiences in the world. I am also excited to be able to perform songs that you wouldn’t necessarily expect from me.”

