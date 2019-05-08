Opera North to stage dazzling version of Aida at Royal Concert Hall

Music fans won’t want to miss the latest visit to the area by Opera North, who can be seen at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on May 15.

Opera North’s dramatic new concert staging of Verdi’s epic opera Aida follows in the footsteps of the critically acclaimed Turandot, Salome and Ring Cycle.

From the rousing brass sounds of the Triumphal March to the beautiful, tender arias of the doomed lovers, this blockbuster of an opera is one you certainly won’t want to miss.

