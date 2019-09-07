Popular show Holes is all set for a second run at Nottingham Playhouse

Holes is returning to Nottingham Playhouse from February 5 to 8 after its successful run there in 2018.

Directed by Adam Penford, the play by Louis Sachar returns in 2020 as part of a national tour for seven special performances.

Stanley Yelnats can’t catch a break. Born into a family cursed with bad luck, it comes as no surprise when he finds himself accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

Sent to a labour camp as punishment, he is tasked with digging one hole, five foot wide by five foot deep, every day. He’s told it is to build ‘character’. But the tyrannical Warden is definitely hiding something. How will Stanley and his fellow inmates deal with her demands, her two cronies, plus the fearsome rattlesnakes and yellow-spotted lizards? And will Stanley and his new friends unearth what’s really going on?

Holes is the inventive and creative new stage show based on the multi-award-winning novel and the Hollywood blockbuster.

This hit production is a thrilling and offbeat comedy adventure, perfect for adults and children aged eight and up.

For more, you can call the box office on 0115 9419419 or you can click here.

Photo by Robert Day