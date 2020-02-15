Red hot show in store at Nottingham venue

Don’t miss a gig at Nottingham's Albert Hall by Red Hot Chilli Pipers on May 9.

There has never been anything quite like the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, from their formation in 2002 and a cameo appearance at T in the Park in 2004 with The Darkness to opening the main stage in their own right in 2014.

The past 15 years has seen the Red Hot Chilli Pipers become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet…ever!

They offer you bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show that carries its own health warning.

The band’s achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop Anthems which they proudly call “Bagrock”. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are a genuinely unique experience.

Tickets to see the gig are available by clicking here. You can also click here or click here for more stories.