Rock City Nottingham gig this month for Royal Blood

Star performers Royal Blood will be in action at Rock City in Nottingham on August 13.

Royal Blood are visiting the Talbot Street venue as part of a short UK tour.

The shows on the tour represent their first UK gigs in almost two years and offer a rare chance for fans to catch Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher in intimate venues.

The gig features special guests Psychedelic Porn Crumpets.

Royal Blood’s two albums to date – self-titled debut and 2017’s How Did We Get So Dark? – both went straight to number one, establishing them as one of the world’s most vital bands.

Photo credit: Joeseth Carter