Samantha Womack is ‘outstanding’ in The Girl On The Train at Nottingham Theatre Royal this week

First, there was the best-selling book, The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins, a page-turning psychological thriller of twist and turns with its narratives about relationship problems, writes John Shawcroft.

Then there was the film, the location changed to New York State and now there is the stage version ((Theatre Royal, Nottingham until Saturday, May 25).

And, of course, there is the girl, an alcoholic, Rachel Watson. Her life is in freefall as she gazes through a carriage window on a commuter route to London into the back garden of her ex-husband Tom and his new wife Anna’s home and the house of their neighbour and former nanny to their baby Eve, Megan Hipwell.

Transferring the screen version of such a play is a challenge, for the film owed much to its setting in a railway carriage, with Emily Blunt’s Rachel gazing out of the window and, much of what we hear, the thoughts in her mind. And trains are never far away in the outside locations, much as they were in the 1945 version of Brief Encounter.

On stage, this is reduced simply to a passing window and it is extremely effective. Equally so is the scenery, making use of sliding scenes to depict Rachel’s massively untidy flat or descending seats for her therapy sessions.

Flashbacks and back stories were features of the book and film but the play simplifies this, with the dialogue sketching in past events as the story unravels day by day.

Samantha Womack is quite outstanding as Rachel, never off the stage and portraying her in all her guises – the alcoholic, vulnerable obsessive stalking her ex and his family and, when sober, a completely different character, strong, sharp-witted with a dash of sarcasm and wit.

When Megan (Kirsty Oswald) disappears, Rachel, who, after looking out of the carriage window and seeing her kissing a strange man, already suspects her of having an affair, takes matters into her own hands and investigates.

The plot turns when Tom (Adam Jackson-Smith) hammers on Rachel’s door and asks if she had seen anything unusual after turning up at his home, drunk and aggressive, to have a go at his wife Anna (Lowenna Melrose). Megan had disappeared on that same Saturday night and Anna tells the police that Rachel had been in the area.

Clutching her water bottle (filled with gin) and with blanks in her memory, Rachel finds herself in the middle of a police investigation and is soon in the frame for murder.

There are some good scenes as DI Gaskell (John Dougall) probes gently but incessantly into Rachel’s life. Here we see Rachel’s mounting frustration because nobody will believe a word that she says or accept that her memory-blackouts are genuine as her world - childless, friendless, (‘people cross the road when they see her’) or tell her to leave (I hear that a lot, she says) - becomes ever-more lonely.

There are similar therapy sessions with Kamal Abdic (Naeem Hayat) but the best moments follow when she tells Megan’s husband Scott about her suspicions. Here again is another compelling performance, this time from Oliver Farnworth as Scott Hipwell, desperate to find his wife and who becomes yet another suspect.

Samantha Womack starred as Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders, Oliver Farnworth fell victim to the evil Phelan after being imprisoned in a Coronation Street cellar and this play is a perfect illustration of talents which go way beyond the soaps.

Everybody is flawed, just about everybody is a suspect as Rachel’s version of events seems to stretch credibility – until amidst all the edge-of-the-seat twists and turns things begin to unravel in a way nobody would have believed.

And take note – if you seated on a train passing the home of your ex, bury your head in a book or a magazine.

