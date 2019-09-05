Saturday Night Fever is an ‘unqualified success’ at Nottingham Theatre Royal this week

It’s easy to forget that, amidst the stunning dance routines and the career-defining soundtrack from The Bee Gees, Saturday Night Fever carries a compelling and dramatic story, writes John Shawcroft.

John Travolta’s white suited strut might have been responsible for some hilarious dad-dancing from middle-aged wannabes on their third pint at wedding receptions but it launched his career, en route to Grease and that memorable dance with Diana, Princess of Wales.

Now, 40 years on, the stage production brings the all-dancing, disco delight back to life and this week’s production at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal is an unqualified success.

Set in the real-life location of Bay Ridge, a coastal neighbourhood of Brooklyn, here is the story of 19-year-old Tony Manero, a good-looking Italian-American, who has a dead-end job as a paint mixer in a hardware store. And although he has an encyclopedic knowledge of the nearby Verrazzano Bridge, the luxuries of Manhattan might be on the moon as far as Tony and his family are concerned.

But at night, he heads off to the local disco, 2001 Odyssey, sleek in his figure-hugging white suit and luxuriant black hair, where he is king of the dance floor, for a contest which could earn him a thousand dollars.

Admired by teenage boys and girls alike, the story focuses on the competition for Tony’s affections between two girls – Annette (Natasha Fiath) and Stephanie (Olivia Fines) – both contenders for the role of his dance partner.

Ballet-trained Richard Winsor (from Casualty) is quite outstanding as Tony, full of ego and strut and yet equally vulnerable and unsure of himself in more worldly matters. There are some very funny and tragic moments in this tale of the ups and downs of Tony and his friends, all against the background of New York wit and breathtaking dance routines.

Director Bill Kenwright’s master stroke, however, is the choice of actors to portray the Bee Gees, raised high at the rear of the stage.

The Gibb brothers Barry (Jake Byrom), Maurice (James Kenneth Haughan) and Robin (Danny Knott) bring class and authority with flawless renditions of classics such as Stayin’ Alive, Disco Inferno, Night Fever, Words, If I Can’t Have You (featuring Annette), Jive Talkin’, More than a Woman, Tragedy, with Will Luckett as Bobby C, and

How Deep is Your Love.

Then there’s a stunning finale which brought everybody to their feet; Disco Inferno, Night fever and You Should Be Dancing.

The set design features stunning backdrops, with speedy changes from the dance floor to the unobtrusive living room of the Manero’s home and this dream of a show is not to be

missed.

Saturday Night Fever is at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham until Saturday.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith