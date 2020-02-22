See Britain's Got Talent star Siobhan Phillips at Nottingham Playhouse

Last year, Siobhan Phillips wowed audiences on her way to being the only female finalist on Britain’s Got Talent.

This year, she is going on tour and audiences will hear not only those observational daft ditties, but the full range of her singing and comedic abilities when she appears at Nottingham Playhouse on March 17.

Described as “the love child of Peter Kay and Victoria Wood'', Siobhan started touring aged 16, treating the working men’s club circuit to songs from pop to opera.

Then an appearance in 2003 on Channel 4’s Operatunity with a sparkling rendition of Nessun Dorma led to bookings on cruise ships, touring the world.

Now Siobhan is married with a three-year-old, the source of inspiration for those ditties about tantrum throwing toddlers and frustrations of mother-daughter relationships.

For more on her appearance at Nottingham Playhouse, click here. You can also click here or here for more stories.