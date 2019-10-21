See David Walliams best seller Grandpa’s Great Escape when it comes to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in December

Fans of the David Walliams best seller Grandpa’s Great Escape will love a stage version when it comes to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on December 30.

The first ever stage adaptation of Grandpa’s Great Escape, the exhilarating number one bestselling book by David Walliams, comes to Nottingham at the end of year. It stars Nigel Planer.

Many years ago, Grandpa was a World War II flying ace. But when he is sent to old folks home Twilight Towers – run by sinister Matron Swine – it’s up to Grandpa and grandson, Jack, to plot a daring escape. Little do they know, wicked matron is on to them…

Grandpa’s Great Escape Live follows the acclaimed television film which aired on BBC One in December 2018, and will be directed by Tony Award nominee Sean Foley (The Catherine Tate Show Live & The Painkiller). Coming to Nottingham this Christmas period, it is the perfect treat for the whole family.

The wondrous stage design for this arena spectacular will see venues around the UK transformed into London and its landmarks, including Buckingham Palace and the River Thames, from thousands of feet in the sky, as Grandpa’s life size Spitfire soars through the air.

For tickets, you can call 0843 373 3000

Photo credit: Trevor Leighton