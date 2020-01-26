See different side to The Halle at Royal Concert Hall

Come along to the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham on February 6 for The Halle Goes To Nashville.

Grab your Stetson and take a trip to Tennessee with the world renowned Hallé for this rhinestone-studded concert featuring 50 years of legendary Country and Western hits.

Joined by four of Britain’s leading guest vocalists, they will be performing timeless classics from the likes of Glenn Campbell, Dolly Parton, The Shires, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Shania Twain and The Eagles.

With an orchestra of 80 brilliant musicians and a rocking rhythm section complete with pedal steel guitar, this is the very best of country on an epic scale. Make sure you saddle up and ride on over!

The concert will be conducted by Stephen Bell and starts at 7.30pm.

For tickets, click here. You can also click here or click here for more stories.