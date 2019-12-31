See final performances of Cinderella at Nottingham Theatre Royal

The star-studded production of Cinderella at Nottingham Theatre Royal comes to an end this weekend.

The panto runs until Saturday, January 5, and its star-studded cast includes chart-topping favourite Gareth Gates, plus Les Dennis, Connor McIntyre, and Sooty with Richard Cadell.

It has been wowing audience members of all ages from across the area in the past few weeks with its winning combination of comedy, music, romance, not to mention a large sprinkling of pantomime magic.

Cinderella is once again being produced by Qdos Entertainment, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, continuing their long-running partnership with the Theatre Royal Nottingham, following last year’s swashbuckling production of Peter Pan.

For ticket availability to see the show at the Theatre Royal, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

