See Northern Ballet perform Puss In Boots at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Northern Ballet’s latest family-friendly production is Puss In Boots. It can be seen at Mansfield Palace Theatre on June 4.

Inspired by the much-loved fairytale, Puss In Boots tells the story of a remarkable cat who, despite being both clever and charming, always seems to bring his master bad luck.

This child-friendly 40-minute ballet, performed by Northern Ballet, follows their adventure as they meet a flurry of characters and even come face to face with royalty.

It has been created especially for children and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together.

Photo credit: Brian Slater