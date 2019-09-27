See out the year in style with Sinfonia Viva at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall

Get ready for a dance-inspired extravaganza when Sinfonia Viva performs its traditional New Year’s Eve concert later this year.

The popular performance takes place at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on December 31 from 6pm.

Tickets are now on sale for the award-winning East Midlands-based professional orchestra’s concert, this year entitled Dance to the Music of Time.

Hot on the heels of the latest Strictly Come Dancing series on BBC One, which will finish ten days before the concert, the orchestra will take the audience through a packed programme and classical and popular favourites which have delighted dance fans over the centuries.

From Handel’s Hornpipe and the Champagne Polka by Strauss to Offenbach’s Can-Can and Piazzolla’s Libertango, Sinfonia Viva, led by principal guest conductor Nicholas Kok, will be joined for showcase numbers by multi award-winning soprano Aoife Miskelly who has most recently been resident soloist at Cologne Opera House.

With the popular 6pm start and 8.15pm finish, there is plenty of time for the audience to continue their glitzy New Year celebrations in style after the concert has finished.

Nicholas Kok, who introduces each piece to the audience, said: “The New Year’s Eve Gala Concert at the Royal Concert Hall has been a mainstay for more than 20 years and I am very much looking forward to returning this December.

“Strictly will have re-ignited the public’s love of dance again this year so a programme inspired by some of the greatest dance tunes is the perfect way to hold onto the glitz and glamour for just a little longer.

“We hope that the concert will put a spring in everyone’s step to then bid farewell to 2019 and welcome in the New Year.”

Tickets start from £18 and are on sale now by calling the box office on 0115 989 5555 or by clicking here.

