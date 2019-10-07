See prog rock legends Focus at Nottingham Rescue Rooms later this month

Focus will be in action at the Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, on October 24.

With their unique brand of progressive rock, the legendary band manifested themselves at the start of the ‘70s as the most successful and appreciated of all the Dutch pop-rock exports.

Fronted by founding member Thijs Van Leer, and best known for their hits Hocus Pocus, House of The King and Sylvia, as well as critically acclaimed albums Moving Waves, Focus 3 and Hamburger Concerto, the iconic Dutch music masters are back with their tenth album, which is guaranteed to please their legions of fans.

There is a rejuvenated passion amongst the band as it enters the studio to record Focus 11 and prepares to go out on the road again for a world tour, in support of the new album, and as it builds up to its 50th anniversary.

Advance tickets are £20 on 0844 871 8819.

Photo credit: John Price