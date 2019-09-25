See spectacular show at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham next year with Harlem Globetrotters

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters, featuring some of the most electrifying athletes on the planet, will bring their spectacular show to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Friday, March 6, as part of their 2020 Pushing the Limits World Tour.

Tickets to see them in action will go on general sale on Friday, September 27, from 10am, priced from £20.80.

Featuring a star-studded roster, every game will showcase ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and the famous fan interaction. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

Before the game, take part in a once-in-a-lifetime experience with your family where you have an opportunity to spend time on the court with the Harlem Globetrotters—shooting, trying out ball tricks, and getting autographs and photos! The unique 30-min pre-show, “Magic Pass,” will create memories for a lifetime. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18-plus.

All tickets prices listed include the administration and facility fee. Please note that there is a maximum of six tickets per household. Group bookings and hospitality packages are available.

