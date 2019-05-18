See Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood in Annie at Royal Concert Hall

Don’t forget that the touring musical Annie - starring Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan - is at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall from May 20 to 25.

Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage. Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks.

Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search…

With its award-winning book and score, this production includes the unforgettable songs The Hard Knock Life, Easy Street, Maybe and Tomorrow.

For ticket availability, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

You can also click here for another story.

Photo credit: Paul Coltas