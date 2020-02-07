See Tango Fire at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall

Dance fans are in for a major treat when the UK tour of Tango Fire comes to Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall on February 20.

German Cornejo's award-winning show has completed a seventh sold-out season at Sadler's Wells Peacock Theatre in London’s West End and this performance gets under way at 7.30pm.

In Tango Fire, six incredible couples show off some of the speediest footwork and tightest twirling in the business while demonstrating their individual styles, accompanied by the astonishing Tango Fuego Quartet, playing live music on stage from tango’s most famous composers, including Piazzolla, Pugliese and Gardel.

This is a sizzling, sensual show guaranteed to make pulses race.

This is a fiery and explosive journey through the history of authentic Argentine Tango.

