See The Darkness when new UK tour comes to Nottingham’s Rock City in November

The Darkness will be appearing at Rock City in Nottingham on November 29 as part of their Easter Is Cancelled national tour.

The tour will be promoting new album Easter Is Cancelled, out on the Cooking Vinyl label on October 4.

The Darkness have released their brand new single Rock And Roll Deserves To Die, accompanied by a brilliantly entertaining video, as the first taste of their jaw-droppingly ambitious new album.

From chiming, acoustic beginnings, Rock And Roll Deserves To Die explodes into an epic five-minute masterpiece. It features some of Justin Hawkins’s finest lyrics to date alongside monumental riffs, thunderous bass and almighty drums, while also featuring some beautifully delicate touches from the band.

In fact, Rock And Roll Deserves To Die marks a sensational new era, opening Easter Is Cancelled, the first ever concept album from The Darkness.

Justin explained: “At the end of days, humankind must consider the essential truths of existence. The Darkness, your vanguard in life’s journey, have stared into the abyss. The observations we bring from the edge are set out in a new record album, titled ‘Easter is Cancelled’.

“This far-reaching communiqué examines man’s brutality to man, the dichotomies that we live within and the alternate realities that exist alongside our blinkered comprehension of the Universe. The song cycle defines human existence through a parable – the slow lingering death and eventual glorious re-birth of rock and roll.

“This is the grandest statement any band has ever made, and the endeavour has taken its toll. In achieving such a mighty goal, a line is drawn and this will be the last traditional music album from The Darkness – having confronted the eternal and ultimate, we must now move on to higher art forms. The future is an open door. Who’s in here?”

For more on the gig, you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.