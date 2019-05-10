See TV star Stephen Tompkinson in Educating Rita at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Stephen Tompkinson stars in a new touring version of Willy Russell’s iconic play Educating Rita, coming to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from May 13 to 18.

The play also features Jessica Johnson in the role of Rita.

Educating Rita tells the story of married hairdresser Rita, who enrols on an Open University course to expand her horizons, and her encounters with university tutor Frank.

Frank is a frustrated poet, brilliant academic and dedicated drinker, who is less than enthusiastic about teaching Rita.

However, Frank soon finds that his passion for literature is reignited by Rita, whose technical ability for the subject is limited by her lack of education, but whose enthusiasm Frank finds refreshing. The two soon realise how much they have to learn from each other.

The play was commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company and played at the Warehouse Theatre, London in 1980, starring Julie Walters and Mark Kingston. Julie Walters reprised her role in the BAFTA, Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning film opposite Michael Caine.

Stephen Tompkinson’s television credits include five series of DCI Banks, four series of Trollied, seven series of Wild at Heart, six series of Drop the Dead Donkey (British Comedy Award Winner for Best TV Comedy Actor) and three series of Ballykissangel, and his films include Phil in Brassed Off.

For ticket information, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

You can click here for another Royal Centre story.

Photo credit: Robert Day