See UB40 on 40th anniversary tour at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall soon

British reggae legends UB40 are to perform a gig at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on May 13.

The Brummie aces pay a visit as part of their 40th anniversary tour.

UB40 formed back in 1978, naming themselves after the unemployment benefit form, before releasing their debut album Signing Off in August 1980, considered by many to be one of the greatest reggae albums ever released by a British band.

It was the start of a career that has since seen UB40 have 40 UK Top 40 hit singles and seen their albums reside in the UK’s Top 75 album chart for a combined period of 11 years.

As part of their 40th anniversary celebrations, the band released their first new studio album in five years in September 2018.

For The Many, the new album, is the Birmingham reggae veterans’ 19th studio album. It features UB40 founder members Robin Campbell (co-vocals/guitar), Brian Travers (saxophone/keyboards), Jimmy Brown (drums), Earl Falconer

(bass/keyboards/vocals) and Norman Hassan (percussion/vocals), and long-time members Duncan Campbell (vocals), Martin Meredith (saxophone), Laurence Parry (trumpet) and Tony Mullings (keyboards).

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or click here for ticket availability.

You can also click here for a story about another show at the venue.