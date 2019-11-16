Set sail for Sheffield Oratorio Chorus’s latest concert at cathedral later this month

Sheffield Oratorio Chorus will be voyaging to Sheffield Cathedral with a performance of Vaughan Williams’s A Sea Symphony, on Saturday, November 23, starting at 7.30pm.

The singers of the Chorus will be conducted by Alan Eost, accompanied by the Northern Chamber Orchestra, with soloists Alwyn Mellor and Julien Van Mellaerts.

Vaughan Williams was still a comparatively young man when he composed this, his first symphony.

It had its premiere at the Leeds Festival with the composer conducting.

The four movements set verses by the American journalist, essayist and poet Walt Whitman.

The concert also features a second work by Vaughan Williams from the same period in his career, his Five Mystical Songs, to words by George Herbert.

While Walt Whitman’s ecstatic and high-coloured style has somewhat fallen out of fashion in our sombre and questioning century, there can be no question that the Metaphysical verse of George Herbert has stood the test of time since the Anglican poet-priest put pen to paper four centuries ago.

Tickets cost £17 (concessions £15, students and under-16s £5) can be obtained by going online and clicking here.

They are also available from the Blue Moon Cafe, next to the Cathedral or on the door.

