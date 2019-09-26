Smash hit musical Joseph is coming to Nottingham and Sheffield venues soon

Bill Kenwright’s timeless production of smash hit musical Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal from October 15 to 19 and Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from November 5 to 9.

Forty years since Bill Kenwright’s first production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic biblical story, the UK tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is once again one of musical theatre’s biggest hits, enjoying sell-out performances across the country.

The musical started out in 1968 as a 15-minute cantata and was the first of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals to be performed publicly. Bill Kenwright’s production has since been nurtured and developed to become the much-loved phenomenon it is today - the longest running touring musical of all time.

The production has recently been given enhanced choreography by sought-after choreographer Gary Lloyd.

Combining Lloyd’s dynamic new material with Henry Metcalf’s original choreography for 2019 and beyond, it is intended to refresh the family favourite production whilst at the same time retaining its trademark style and integrity.

The production stars Union J favourite Jaymi Hensley as Joseph.

Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and the coat of many colours, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is full of life and colour, and features unforgettable hit songs including Go, Go, Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door To Me.

For more on tickets for the show, you can click here or click here.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith