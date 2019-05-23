The Halle round off latest Nottingham Classics season at Royal Concert Hall

The hugely acclaimed The Halle will be performing their latest concert at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on June 5.

This is the final concert in what has been a star-studded Nottingham Classics 2018-19 season.

Conducted by Gergely Madaras, the Manchester-based orchestra will be playing Mozart’s Overture: The Abduction From The Seraglio, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No 2 -featuring highly talented soloist Benjamin Grosvenor - and Mahler’s First Symphony.

