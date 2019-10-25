Three of the best in Opera North’s latest visit to Nottingham Theatre Royal

Opera North’s forthcoming autumn season at the Theatre Royal Nottingham runs from November 5 to 9 and is headlined by a new production of Bohuslav Martinů’s rarely performed The Greek Passion.

The season showcases the best of Opera North, with revivals of two of the company’s most popular and critically acclaimed productions, programmed alongside this adventurous new production from the 20th century, which focuses on the plight of displaced people and the experiences of communities at times of great change.

The Greek Passion will be directed by Christopher Alden, and is set in a remote community. Martinů’s final opera explores the divisions created in the village when refugees arrive, pleading for food and shelter, at the same time as the villagers are preparing their roles for the traditional Easter Passion play. Opera North, recently announced as a Theatre of Sanctuary, presents a new production of this urgent plea for compassion and tolerance, in what must surely be one of the essential operatic events of the year.

Returning to Opera North this season, Tim Albery’s thrilling production of Handel’s Giulio Cesare will be conducted by one of today’s leading early music conductors, Christian Curnyn.

Mezzo-soprano Justina Gringytė makes her Opera North debut in the title role, while Sophie Bevan joins the Company for the first time as Cleopatra. Counter-tenor James Laing returns to this production in the role of Tolomeo.

Phyllida Lloyd’s classic staging of Puccini’s La Bohème completes the autumn season; a production, which has, over the years, provided an ideal introduction to live opera for countless newcomers. It is revived as part of the season which sees the launch of Try It ON, Opera North’s new initiative to offer first time attendees £20 tickets for all performances.

Photo credit: Tristram Kenton