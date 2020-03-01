Three of the best when Opera North returns to Nottingham Theatre Royal soon

Get ready for madcap capers from Mozart, Benjamin Britten’s spine-chilling ghost story and simmering Broadway song and dance from Kurt Weill in Opera North’s latest Nottingham Theatre Royal visit.

The Leeds-based company has long championed the work of Weill, and opening the run on March 17 (returning on March 20) is a new production of Street Scene.

Tensions mount in and around a Lower East Side tenement building on a stiflingly hot summer’s day in the late 1940s, as the residents struggle with their individual desires, dreams and disappointments.

Opera North favourites Giselle Allen and Robert Hayward take on the roles of Anna and Frank Maurrant, alongside members of the Chorus of Opera North.

With operatic arias rubbing shoulders with Broadway song and dance numbers, it is no surprise that Street Scene won Best Original Score at the very first Tony awards in 1947. Conducting the piece will be James Holmes, one of the leading interpreters of Weill’s work, while the director is Matthew Eberhardt.

Jo Davies’s witty interpretation of Mozart’s farce of mistaken identity and misunderstandings, The Marriage of Figaro, follows on March 18, reprised on March 21.

We join Figaro on his wedding day, but all is not going to plan. His master, Count Almaviva, is keen to take advantage of an ancient feudal right to seduce Susanna, Figaro’s bride-to-be. Meanwhile, the heartbroken Countess finds herself the object of the pageboy Cherubino’s infatuation and, to top it all off, if Figaro cannot repay a debt to the housekeeper Marcellina, he will have to tie the knot with her instead!

In this fast-paced comic opera, Mozart’s sublime score is conducted by Opera North’s new principal guest conductor, Antony Hermus.

Alessandro Talevi’s production of The Turn of the Screw chilled many a spine when it was first performed in 2010.

Based on the novella by Henry James, this tale of strange happenings in a remote country house (March 19) reaches new levels of terror and claustrophobia as Benjamin Britten’s disturbingly beautiful music ratchets up the tension at each twist and turn of the plot.

