Tickets now on sale to see Meat Loaf tribute show Anything For Love at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Popular performer Steve Steinman, now in his 28th year of singing Meat Loaf’s back catalogue, brings the hit production Anything for Love to the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on May 29, 2020.

Tickets to see the show on its latest visit to the city are on sale now.

Following a sell-out show at Nottingham Concert Hall on June 7, this brand-new production featuring more than 25 of Meat Loaf’s greatest hits will return to Nottingham to meet popular demand.

Steve has pulled out all the stops to bring you his all new hit show. With an incredible stage set, six-piece live band and featuring the Bad For Good symphonic orchestra, combined with Steve’s well-known sense of humour and stage presence, the show can only be described as ‘awesome’.

The show will feature Meat Loaf’s greatest hits of all time including Anything For Love, Bat Out Of Hell, Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love and many, many more.

Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting from £34.80. All prices listed include administration and facility fee.

You can click here to purchase tickets online or call 0843 373 3000.

