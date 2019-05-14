Tickets now on sale to see Sir Lenny Henry at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sir Lenny Henry will embark on a brand new UK tour this autumn and tickets are now on sale to see his visit to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall for a performance there on November 14.

Following the October publication of his memoir, the multi-talented comedian and actor will travel the length, breadth and width of the country with An Evening with Lenny Henry - Who Am I, Again?

In part one of the show, Lenny will take the audience through a jam session of stories both funny and sad - triggered when writing his memoir - from growing up in the Black Country, puberty, school, friendship, family secrets and unashamed racism.

With his mother’s mantra of ‘integration’ echoing in his ears, Lenny will recount setting out on his roller coaster ride of a career - but at every stage wondering: Am I good enough? Is this what they want?

In part two, Lenny will be interviewed by friend, broadcaster and author Jon Canter, for further insights into his life and career, followed by questions from the audience. Come and enjoy these honest and tender stories, told with a glorious sense of humour and help Lenny figure out ‘Who Am I Again?”

Lenny said: “I’m looking forward to travelling around and telling these stories. Writing the book was a huge feat and I’m very proud of it - I can’t wait to share more stories and fun about growing up in the Midlands, my early days in the clubs, pubs and discotheques and of course working on Tiswas, Three of a Kind and The Lenny Henry Show.

“The show promises to be an evening of memories, laughter and fun - I can’t wait to get started.”

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

