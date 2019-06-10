Tickets on sale on Friday to see Keane’s Nottingham Royal Concert Hall show

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 14, to see Keane when one of Britain’s most beloved bands play at Nottingham Royal Concert Hakll later this year.

The band has also announced the release of a brand new album out September 20 on Island Records and featuring the powerful first single The Way I Feel.

Written by Keane and produced by David Kosten and the band themselves, Cause and Effect features 11 new songs recorded in London and Sussex.

Keane have also announced a major UK tour this autumn including a performance at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on October 4, starting at 7.30pm.

Cause and Effect is Keane’s fifth studio album. Their four previous albums have all entered the UK charts at number one and accumulated sales of over 13m worldwide and 2.6 billion streams.

Tickets for Keane’s tour go on sale at 10am on Friday, June 14.

Photo credit: Alex Lake