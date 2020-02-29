Top comic Tiff Stevenson to perform new show Mother at Nottingham Playhouse later this year

Stand-up favourite Tiff Stevenson will be bringing her new show Mother to Nottingham Playhouse on October 17.

The show premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last August before heading to the USA for sell-out shows in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.

Mother is a show about the extreme sport of being a woman. Tiff takes us through conception to delivery on topics such as step parenting, class, reproductive rights, Heisenbergs Uncertainty Principle, men under general anaesthetic and political top trumping.

Within it all she seeks the nuance, with as usual a few characters along the way: Ben Fogle, Joanna Lumley, The Queen to name just a few.

She delivers the personal, the political and the passionate, all without the help of an epidural!

For more on tickets, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or click here.

