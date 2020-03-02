Top soloist Tamsin Little joins Royal Philhamonic Orchestra for Nottingham concert

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be the latest top ensemble to play at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on March 11.

Audience favourite Tamsin Little will give her final performance in Nottingham before retiring, taking the solo part in Dvorak’s Violin Concerto.

Tamsin has spent the last three decades in the top flight of the world’s violinists.

An engaging musician who has established a real connection with audiences, this last chance to see her performing as a soloist in the city is not to be missed by music lovers.

The rest of the concert, to be conducted by Thierry Fischer, will also feature Borodin’s stirring Prince Igor Overture and Brahms’s much-loved First Symphony.

For more on tickets for the concert, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

You can click here or here for more stories.