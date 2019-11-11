Top tribute Whitney: Queen Of The Night is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre next year

Whitney: Queen Of The Night is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre on May 21.

The critically acclaimed show is heading to Mansfield next year following its sell out West End premiere earlier this year.

The tribute production celebrates the music of the legendary singer Whitney Houston.

Starring as Whitney, Elesha Paul Moses (The Voice, The X Factor, What’s Love Got To Do With It?) is an acclaimed performer.

Fans will be blown away by three decades of nostalgic hits, including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, My Love Is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know, Million Dollar Bill, The Greatest Love Of All, and many more.

Speaking about playing Whitney Houston, Elesha said: “Whitney Houston is one of the greatest singers of all time, and for me to lead this cast, singing these songs as part of this phenomenal show is a dream come true.”

