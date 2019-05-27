Triple tribute treat for rock fans at MFN this weekend

Three of the UK’s top tribute acts will be teaming up for an evening of classic rock at the MFN club, situated near Eastwood and Ilkeston, on Saturday, June 1.

Black Angus (pictured), the South Wales-based tribute to Bon Scott era ACDC, DIIO, Nottingham-based tribute to the legendary Ronnie James Dio - former vocalist of Rainbow and Black Sabbath - and Dep Leppard, Yorkshire-based tribute to the mighty Def Leppard, will deliver setlists packed with classic rock anthems, Whole Lotta Rosie, Highway to Hell, Stargazer, Neon Knights, Pour Some Sugar On Me and Hysteria, plus many many more.

Doors open at 7pm with the first act onstage at 8pm.

There is free camping and hot food available at the show.

Tickets are £10 advance from the venue or Zebra Muzik Ilkeston or online from Gigantic.com or by contacting the organiser on 07903 610487. There is no age limit on the show.

