We Will Rock You proves a smash hit at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall this week

Ben Elton’s musical phenomenon We Will Rock You is on tour again in a re-imagined and updated version and at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall until Saturday, November 30, writes John Shawcroft.

Since 2002 millions of theatregoers have been thrilled by this awe-inspiring production and the current offering maintains the standard of its predecessors, featuring as it does the music of Queen with 24 of the group’s finest hits.

In the musical's story, Galileo and Scaramouche find themselves arrested; Galileo for his thoughts on rock, Scaramouche for the way she dresses and, well, for simply being Scaramouche.

There’s a lovely chemistry between the Scaramouche and Galileo characters, discovering each other initially through nonconformity, finding something in common and then friendship developing (‘isn’t it good to have one real-life friend rather than a hundred Facebook friends’).

The natural outcome is given voice in some risqué asides from Scaramouche during the morning after the night before. It all makes for some touching and very funny scenes and more is added when the pair find themselves with fellow-Bohemians holed up in what they describe as the Heartbreak Hotel.

Here are characters who have named themselves after half-discovered pop stars, all well and good except that they don’t know whether they were male or female. Hence Oz (Amy Di Bartolomeo), complete with Brummie accent, and Brit (David Michael Johnson) calling themselves Ozzy Osbourne and Britney Spears.

In effect, they are musical archeologists, with Buddy (Michael McKell) more Keith Richard and Mick Jagger than Holly, explaining what they know and don’t know. For example, they know there was once a legendary rock king called Pelvis and that four mopheads conquered America, although they don’t know who or what America was.

Buddy possesses a mysterious object called a video, which he pronounces as vi-deo as in violet, which may hold the answer but when Scaramouche manages to play it, they only

discover four long haired faces who resemble a long-gone group called Queen.

And, of course, this is what it is all about. Against a digital backdrop and rapidly-moving scenery the music blasts through the auditorium, brought to life through some powerful

voices and superb singing. Galileo’s I Want to Break Free, Somebody to Love, Killer Queen, brilliantly performed by Jenny O’Leary, and a magnificent first-half closer, Crazy Little Thing Called Love led by Britney and featuring the entire cast in a colourful, energetic dance.

Then there’s a lovely These Are the Days of Our Lives from Buddy, Bohemian Rhapsody, We are the Champions, and, naturally, We Will Rock You.

Yes, the plot might be pure fantasy but what counts is the music – and while that remains Freddie will always be with us.

For more, you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.