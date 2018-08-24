Everything you need to know for a trip to The League of Gentlemen Live Again at Nottingham Arena

The League of Gentlemen Live Again tour comes to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena next month.

Here is all the essential information you need ahead of the show.

When and where is it happening?

Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Sunday, September 2 and again on Sunday, September 9, both shows starting at 7.30pm.

Who’s performing?

BAFTA Award-winning comedy legends Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson bring their dark and unhinged fictional village of Royston Vasey to Nottingham.

How to get there

The Arena is a 15-minute walk from either the train station and the nearest tram stops are Lace Market and Parliament Street.

Nearest bus stop is Hockley which is served by Nottingham City Transport’s Lilac line services 24, 25, 26 and 27, and Red line services 43 and 44 and Nightbus 100 service.

Where to park

The area has its own car park on Brook Street. There is also nearby parking in car parks on Stoney Street, Lace Market and Sneinton Market Square, plus further parking at Canal Street, Maid Marian Way. Trinity Square and St James Street.

Nearest pubs

With Nottingham City Centre so close, there are plenty to choose from. Those in direct vicinity of the Arena include The Nottingham Legend, Bunkers Hill, Shakers, King William IV, Last Chance and The Lacehouse.

Where to eat

You have all of Nottingham City Centre’s many restaurants to choose from, nearest ones to the Arena are SaltBox, Mandarin Restaurant (Chinese), Desi DownTown (Indian), Restaurant 88 (Pan-Asian), Eviva Taverna (Greek). Anoki (Indian) and Bistro Live.

How to get tickets

Visit the arena website at www.motorpointarenanottingham.com. There is no entry without a ticket.

Further information

www.motorpointarenanottingham.com