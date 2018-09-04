Fatboy Slim announces Nottingham Arena date

Fatboy Slim is taking his hugely immersive In the Round Show to cities across the UK in February and March next year

And he will play Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Friday, March 1.

Fatboy Slim is aiming to create the UK’s biggest dance floors turning our favourite arenas into unique night club experiences.

Imagine something unusual and completely different.

Expect a big production, a revolving stage, rave ushers and a live smiley face experience.

No seat in the house will ever far away from the stage.

Fatboy Slim established his particular flavour of In The Round experience at The O2, London and Glasgow SSE Hydro at the end of 2016, in his usual relentless pursuit of fun.

It is 20 years since You’ve Come A long Way Baby, 17 years since the infamous Big Beach Brighton, six weeks since he played 162 meters above Brighton in the i360 pod, two weeks since El Row Olympic Park London and now its five months until Norman Cook brings the best party he can to the far reaches of the land.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 7 and are priced at £31.70, £42.90 and £48.50.

Tickets will be available on 0843 3733000, online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/fatboy-slim or in person at the arena box office,