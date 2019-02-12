Get your tickets soon for show of strength at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

The world’s strongest men will be travelling from across the globe to Nottingham to compete in this year’s Ultimate Strongman Team World Championship.

The international event will be taking place at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Sunday, November 3.

The exciting two-man team competition is entertainment for all the family – with the stars taking on incredible strength challenges like the famous Giant Tyre Flip, Car Deadlift and the legendary Atlas Stones, five heavy, spherical stones which increase in weight from 100 to 160kg.

This year’s scheduled strongman stars include the UK’s current strongest man, Pa O’Dwyer, Laurence Shahlaei, the Hadge Brothers from the USA, and reigning world champions, brothers Marius and Vytautas Lalas.

This is the first major strongman competition to be held in Nottingham and will be televised on Channel 5.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday, February 14, with prices ranging from £20.80 to £90.80. Family tickets are also available. All prices listed include admin and facility fee.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/Online/ultimate-strongman or via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

Photo credit: Matthew Pover