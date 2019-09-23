Iron Maiden, Kiss, System of A Down head Download 2020 - here’s how to get tickets

Iron Maiden, Kiss and System of A Down will headline Download Festival 2020 with tickets going on sale this week.

The festival will take place from June 12-14 at Donington Park.

Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson said: “This will be our seventh time headlining at Donington Park. It’s home turf and we all really enjoy playing this festival, the vibe from the crowd is always fantastic.”

Deftones, Korn, The Offspring, Disturbed, Gojira, Alestorm, Black Veil Brides, Daughtry, Of Mice & Men will also be performing.

Tickets will be on sale at 2pm on Wednesday, September 25, via www.downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets.





