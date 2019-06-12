Kimberley Jam music festival set to be ‘biggest and best yet’

Fans are counting down the days to the Kimberley Jam music festival, which is now firmly established as the biggest annual event in the town.

Saturday, June 29 is the date to be ringed in the diary for the free, one-day festival, which attracts music acts from across the county and beyond at a variety of venues.

This is the sixth year of the event, but the first since the formation of the Kimberley Jam Charitable Trust, which has enabled it to grow and expand its fundraising.

One of the organisers, Deke Hardman, said: “This year’s festival aims to be the biggest and best yet, providing a superb community event while raising more money than ever for local, not-for-profit and charitable, good causes.

“There will be new fundraising events this year, including a bake-off, hosted by the Cricketers Rest pub, and a seven-a-side football tournament at Kimberley Leisure Centre.

“As part of this expansion, we are also delighted to announce that, for the first time, the festival will have a headline sponsor in the shape of Watsons, an independent, family-run estate agency in Kimberley, which has more than 25 years of experience.”

Founded and operated by Sheree and Will Watson, the company has already donated £100 to the trust. The money will go to the trust’s main fundraising beneficiary, Rumbletums Community Cafe and Training Project in the town.

As well as a popular cafe, Rumbletums provides invaluable support for people with learning disabilities and helps them with their initial experiences of work.

Money raised at the Jam will boost the £50,000 appeal launched by Rumbletums to buy the property on Victoria Street where it is based.

At the heart of the Jam, however, is its music, and no fewer than 13 venues will this year be hosting live acts from 10 am throughout the day until late.

These are: the Co-op (morning only), the Nelson and Railway pub, the Cricketers Rest pub, the Gate Inn, Rumbletums cafe, Kimberley Cricket Club (evening only), Madhatters wine bar, Dandelion deli and coffee house, the Dog House pub, Sainsbury’s supermarket, the White Lion pub, Roots Emporium pub and the Stag Inn.

For the first time, official Kimberley Jam merchandise, including hoodies and T-shirts, will be on sale during the festival and online. An official programme has been published too, containing a Tube-style map of the venues.