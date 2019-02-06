Line-up announced for 2019 Y Not Festival

The line-up for this year's Y Not Festival has been announced.

And headliners for the event, which takes place in Derbyshire in July, are Elbow, Two Door Cinema Club and Foals.

Y Not Festival

Kicking things off on the Friday are Elbow, the critically-lauded Mancunian band, lead by frontman Guy Garvey. Elbow are known for their beautifully soaring anthems such as ‘One Day Like This’. With an array of hits; new and old you’ll be singing along with an entire crowd for this one.

Irish indie trio Two Door Cinema Club have some unfinished business for Y Not Festival. As returning headliners on the Saturday night, they’re bringing their A-game this summer and some brand new bangers along the way. TDCC’s first EP was released in 2009 and grew into a triumph with the success of single "Something Good Can Work." - a song that continues to be an essential summer anthem nearly ten years on!

Returning to the spotlight - rock heroes Foals will be finishing an unbelievable weekend of music on the Sunday, choosing Y Not to play as part of their limited run of UK shows in 2019. This year sees them release two albums, with the first arriving on March 8 and part 2 in the autumn. ‘Exits’, the first single from their upcoming twin albums, Everything Saved Will Not Be Lost. It’s a huge year for Foals and Y Not is in on the action.

Elsewhere on the bill, Wolf Alice are making their Y Not debut after a huge Grammy-nominated first album and Mercury Prize-winning second. Then there’s indie royalty in the form of Franz Ferdinand, ever-evolving pop-punk heroes You Me At Six, Salford legends Happy Mondays and band of the hour, IDLES. They are joined by White Lies, Gerry Cinnamon, Miles Kane, The Hunna and many more to round out the biggest UK indie-rock line-up of the year.

Elbow

2019 line up (more to be announced): Elbow, Two Door Cinema Club, Foals, Wolf Alice, Franz Ferdinand, You Me At Six, Happy Mondays, Echo and the Bunnymen, White Lies (Thursday headliner), Gerry Cinnamon, Miles Kane, The Hunna, IDLES, Professor Green, Rat Boy, Kate Nash, Pigeon Detectives, The Big Moon, The Rifles, The Damned, Skinny Lister, Fontaines D.C., Sea Girls, Ten Tonnes, Pip Blom, King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys, Laurel, Sports Team, Demob Happy, Indoor Pets, Fuzzy Sun, Baba Naga, Fangclub, Orchards, Bitch Falcon, Dancehall, Spun, The Snuts, The Murder Capital, Anteros, Casey Lowry, Age of L.U.N.A, Hotel Lux, Only the Poets, Raised By Owls, Lucia, Deco and Mr Motivator

Y Not organisers said: “After an amazing 2018 festival, we’re so happy to have a 2019 line-up bursting at the seams. We’ve got a huge mix of new and old faces to the Derbyshire Dales, with massive returns from classic bands such as White Lies, plus the huge welcomes to the UK’s hottest emerging stars like Idles and Mahalia. Not forgetting 3 huge headliners."

Back for its 14th year this summer, Y Not will take place in Pikehall, Derbyshire from July 25-28.

Last year’s festival included The Libertines, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Jamiroquai, Kaiser Chiefs, Manic Street Preachers and many more.

Happy Mondays. Photo by Paul Husband

Tickets are on sale at www.ynotfestival.com/tickets.